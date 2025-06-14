China urges Israel to stop military adventurism in Iran

A Chinese envoy on Friday urged Israel to immediately cease its military adventurism in Iran.

Earlier in the day, Israel launched large-scale attacks on multiple targets in Iran, causing damage to Iran's nuclear facilities and casualties. China condemns Israel's actions, which violate Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

China opposes the intensification of tensions and expansion of conflicts, and is deeply concerned about the potentially grave consequences of the Israeli operations, he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"The abrupt escalation in the region serves no one's interests. We urge Israel to immediately cease all military adventurism and avoid further escalating tensions," he said.

China calls on all relevant parties to abide by the UN Charter and international law, resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, he said.

China has raised concerns about the potential negative impact of current developments on the diplomatic negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear issue. Fu said China has always been committed to peacefully resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation, and opposes the use of force, illegal unilateral sanctions and armed attacks on nuclear facilities for peaceful purposes.

As a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy should be fully respected, he said.

Fu said conflicts in the Middle East continue to drag on, creating a tense regional situation. Gaza has been subjected to prolonged attacks and blockades with over 2 million people trapped in an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, he said.

The international community should work together to promote a ceasefire in Gaza, de-escalate regional tension and effectively curb the spread of conflict, said Fu.

Countries with significant influence over Israel should play a more constructive role, Fu said, adding that the Security Council should utilize all the means conferred upon it by the UN Charter to ensure the implementation of its relevant resolutions and fulfill its due role in maintaining regional peace and security.