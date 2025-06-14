Iran says Israel attack 'declaration of war'

Iran called Israel's wave of strikes on Friday a declaration of war, while US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of "even more brutal" attacks if it does not make a deal on its nuclear program.

Israel said its air strikes had killed several top Iranian generals, including most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards' air force, while hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a "bitter and painful" fate over the attacks, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack as a "declaration of war" and President Masoud Pezeshkian said "Iran will make the enemy regret its foolish act."

The Israeli military said Iran launched around 100 drones in response, with air defences intercepting them outside Israeli territory, while neighbouring Jordan said it targeted drones and missiles that violated its airspace.

In the attack's wake, Trump urged Iran on Friday to "make a deal," warning of "even more brutal" attacks to come.

The United States underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Iran not to attack its personnel or interests, but Tehran said Washington would be "responsible for consequences."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck at the "heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program," taking aim at nuclear scientists and the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

The strikes would "continue as many days as it takes," the Israeli premier said, while the military said intelligence showed Iran was approaching the "point of no return" on its nuclear program.

The strikes killed Iran's highest-ranking military officer, armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri, and the head of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, Iranian media reported.