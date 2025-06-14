﻿
News / World

Iran media says 2 Israeli jets down, Israel denies

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-14
Iran's air defense has downed two Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets as well as a large number of micro aerial vehicle, the Tasnim news agency reported.
Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2025-06-14

Iran's air defense has downed two Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets as well as a large number of micro aerial vehicles, capturing a female Israeli pilot, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Iranian army has not officially confirmed the report.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) rejected the report. In a statement, IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee called the allegations "completely baseless."

The statements come amid heightened tensions following Israel's large-scale strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, which have raised fears of broader regional escalation.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported that Iranian air defenses had shot down an Israeli drone near the Fordow nuclear facility, located close to the central city of Qom.

Early Friday, Israel carried out airstrikes on Tehran and other cities across Iran.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's UN envoy, said that at least 78 people were killed as a result of Israel's strikes, while 320 others were injured, most of whom were civilians.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir Ali Hajizadeh were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

Late Friday, Israel reported that Iran launched nearly 100 missiles toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people, two of whom are in critical condition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
     