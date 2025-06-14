﻿
News / World

3 dead, 172 injured from Iranian rocket barrages on Israel

Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
Three Israelis were killed and 172 others injured in rocket barrages launched from Iran on Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Israel's state-owned Kan TV News.

It reported that two of the victims, identified as 73-year-old Israel Aloni and Eti Cohen Angel, in her 60s, were killed when a rocket struck the central city of Rishon LeZion on Saturday. The attack also left 27 people injured at the scene and caused significant damage to several homes.

On Friday night, a woman was killed in the Iranian attack in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the channel said.

Of the injured, one was in serious condition, 15 were moderately wounded, and the remainder suffered minor injuries. According to the Israeli army, seven of the injured are soldiers, all of whom were lightly hurt.

According to the Israeli army, Iran launched hundreds of missiles in five barrages during the assaults.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
