News / World

Israel reports 41 wounded, heavy damage in Iran's retaliatory attack

Nearly 100 missiles were launched from Iran toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people.
Reuters

Law enforcement officers walk as first responders work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, June 14, 2025.

Nearly 100 missiles were launched from Iran toward central and northern Israel in two massive barrages, causing significant damage and injuring 41 people, according to the Israeli military and the national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA).

The MDA reported two people critically injured, two moderately, four lightly-moderately, while the remaining individuals suffered light injuries or trauma-related symptoms, including panic attacks.

Following the launches, air defense sirens were activated, sending millions of residents to protected rooms and shelters for more than an hour.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin said that most missiles were intercepted by the air defense system or did not reach their target. He noted that the injuries reported occurred inside buildings, with several caused by shrapnel from intercepted missiles.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said following the launches that "Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel."

"We will continue to protect the citizens of Israel," he said, warning that the country would "ensure that Tehran pays a very heavy price for its criminal actions."

Meanwhile, the IDF denied Iranian media reports that Iran had downed an Israeli fighter jet and detained its pilot.

In a separate statement, the IDF said it had attacked earlier Friday Iranian Air Force bases in western Iran, destroying Tabriz Airbase, without providing further details.

It added that the IDF attacked and destroyed dozens of Iranian air defense targets, drones, and surface-to-surface missile launchers.

"The IDF is prepared to continue to operate as necessary," the statement read. "The IDF is continuously conducting situational assessments and will continue to update on developments."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
