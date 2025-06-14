﻿
News / World

Death toll rises to 86 in Eastern Cape floods in South Africa

Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2025-06-14       0
The death toll from the devastating floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province has climbed to 86, a senior government official confirmed on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2025-06-14

The death toll from the devastating floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province has climbed to 86, a senior government official confirmed on Saturday.

South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced the latest figure while addressing police officers and emergency personnel involved in rescue efforts in Mthatha, the area hardest hit by the disaster.

"Unfortunately, of course, we know that there are so many people that have deceased as it were and there is a reference to the overall figure in the province rising to 86. That is quite a tragedy and we all are very, very, very saddened by the turn of events," Mchunu said.

Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow, wreaked havoc on parts of the Eastern Cape Province earlier this week, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure.

The floods, which began on Monday, also devastated homes, government facilities, roads, hospitals, and schools, leaving hundreds of people displaced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who visited the province on Friday, pledged continued government support to affected communities. He also proposed declaring a national day of remembrance to honor those who lost their lives in the disaster.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
