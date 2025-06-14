Israeli army claims killing of 9 Iranian nuclear scientists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that it had killed nine senior Iranian nuclear scientists and experts.

The statement said the nine were struck by Israeli fighter jets, guided by the IDF's Intelligence Directorate, at the beginning of the Israeli operation in Iran early Friday morning.

The scientists served as significant "knowledge centers" in the Iranian nuclear project and possessed decades of accumulated experience in the development of nuclear weapons, it added, noting that among them were experts in nuclear engineering, physics, chemical engineering, materials engineering, and mechanics.

The Israeli military stated that one of its targets in launching airstrikes against Iran was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear arms, but Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.

Israel early Friday launched airstrikes on Tehran and other cities across Iran.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division Amir Ali Hajizadeh were killed in the airstrikes.

In retaliation for the Israeli strikes, late Friday, the IRGC announced that it launched a military operation against "tens of" targets, military centers, and aerial bases in Israel.