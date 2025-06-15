|   
News / World

Trump administration pauses immigration enforcement at farms, hotels and restaurants: report

US President Donald Trump's administration has directed immigration agents to stop making arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels.
Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2025-06-15       0

US President Donald Trump's administration has directed immigration agents to stop making arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, a policy shift amid concerns that the recent immigration crackdown could harm those industries, CBS News reported.

These industries rely in large part on labor from immigrants, many of whom are in the United States unlawfully, said the report Saturday, citing sources who requested anonymity.

The decision comes as the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has intensified workplace raids across the country to arrest and deport undocumented migrants. Scenes of ICE agents detaining migrants in fields and car washes have dominated headlines over the past week.

The crackdown on migrants has sparked protests in many US cities, including Los Angeles and New York. Violence in protests has led the Trump administration to dispatch National Guard members and active-duty marines to the Los Angeles area despite the objection of California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.

For now, Washington can continue to use military members to protect ICE agents and quell protests. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay just hours after US District Judge Charles Breyer ruled Thursday evening that Trump had illegally federalized California's National Guard and violated the Constitution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
