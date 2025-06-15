Military parade held in US capital amid nationwide 'No Kings' protests against Trump administration's policies

The parade, at the reported cost of around US$45 million, took place amid nationwide "No Kings" protests organized to "(reject) authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of our democracy" by the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted a military parade in Washington, DC, to mark the Army's 250th anniversary with the participation of over 6,000 soldiers, 120 vehicles and a flyover.

'Not good use of US money'

"Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did too," Trump said. "There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of the US military or an Army Ranger paratrooper, or Green Beret," Trump noted, adding, "The Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice."

The final war portion of the parade was a thunderous 31-minute-long procession of all heavy tanks, artillery and helicopters the Army is counting on for any near-term future conflict. That includes scores of Black Hawk helicopters, all variants of towed and self-propelled artillery and even the HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket System that has been coveted by Ukraine in its fight with Russia, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Featuring the National Football League players, fitness competitions and displays, the daylong festivities looked hilarious, but a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggested that about six in 10 Americans say the parade is "not a good use" of government money.

The parade coincided with the president's 79th birthday and his seizure of control of California's National Guard and deployment of US Marines to quell protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles, with some 2,000 "No Kings" protests staged nationwide on the day.

Protests across the country called for nonviolent opposition to the Trump administration, reported The Wall Street Journal, noting that "The protests, under the label 'No Kings,' reflect the concern that Trump is using the military to augment his own image and advance his political goals."