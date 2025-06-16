Israeli strikes kill 244, injure 1,277 in Iran: health ministry

Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said on Sunday that 244 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the past 65 hours.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kermanpour noted that women and children were among the dead, and that 1,277 people had been hospitalized.

He added that that over 90 percent of the casualties were civilians.

Early Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and several other cities across Iran, killing a number of the country's top military commanders and nuclear scientists. The strikes continued across various parts of Iran on Saturday and Sunday.

In response, Iran has launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Israel since Friday, causing casualties and significant damage.