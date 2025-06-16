﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Both black boxes of Air India plane recovered: media

Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2025-06-16       0
Both the black boxes of Air India flight 171, including the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), have been found.
Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2025-06-16       0
Both black boxes of Air India plane recovered: media
Reuters

Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India, on June 14, 2025.

Both the black boxes of Air India flight 171, including the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), have been found, P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in an official statement late on Sunday.

According to the Hindustan Times early on Monday, the second black box found was the CVR, and the previous one was the FDR.

India's federal civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that the first black box was found on June 13, and the crash investigation report will be released within three months.

According to The Hindu, downloading and analyzing the black boxes may take four to five days, and several international investigating agencies have reached Ahmedabad to assist India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with the inquiry into the crash that killed 274.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     