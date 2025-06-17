﻿
Xi says all related parties should work to de-escalate Mideast tension as soon as possible, avoid further escalation

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-17
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday that all related parties should work to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East as soon as possible and avoid further escalation.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Xi said China is deeply worried as Israel's military operation against Iran has caused a sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East, adding that China opposes any actions that infringe upon sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries.

He said military conflicts are not the solution to problems, and the escalation of regional situations is not in the common interests of the international community.

Xi said China is ready to work with all parties to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
