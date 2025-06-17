﻿
News / World

Iran launches fresh missile attack on Israel

Iran launched a fresh missile attack on Israel on Monday night, causing no casualties, Israeli officials said.
Reuters

An interceptor flies in the sky as missiles from Iran are fired to Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 17, 2025.

Iran launched a fresh missile attack on Israel on Monday night, causing no casualties, Israeli officials said.

The attack triggered air raid sirens in dozens of cities and communities in central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli military.

A security official told Xinhua that the attack included about two missiles, which were apparently intercepted or landed in open areas.

Israel's national rescue service Magen David Adom said there were no immediate reports of injuries or direct hits.

The attack, announced by Iran's state media earlier as a new wave of strikes targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa, marked the latest exchange in the ongoing aerial conflict between Israel and Iran, now in its fourth day. The escalation began with Israeli airstrikes on Iran on June 13.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
