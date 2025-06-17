Israeli army kills 51 Palestinians waiting for aid in S. Gaza: health authorities

The Israeli army on Tuesday morning killed at least 51 Palestinians waiting for aid in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza-based health authorities said.

More than 200 others were injured – including 20 critically – in the Israeli attack near the Al-Tahlia roundabout in Khan Younis, where a large crowd had gathered in anticipation of a food aid distribution, health authorities said in a statement.

The authorities added that hospitals are struggling to cope with the large number of casualties, with emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating theaters operating beyond capacity.

The statement said medical staff are working under extreme pressure amid critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies.

"The health system is on the verge of collapse due to a severe shortage of life-saving medications and medical resources," authorities said, calling on the international community and humanitarian organizations to urgently provide medical assistance to the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding the incident.

On March 18, Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave. At least 5,139 Palestinians had been killed and 16,882 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 55,432, and the number of injured people to 128,923, Gaza-based health authorities said on Monday.