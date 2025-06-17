﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Israeli army kills 51 Palestinians waiting for aid in S. Gaza: health authorities

Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0
The Israeli army on Tuesday morning killed at least 51 Palestinians waiting for aid in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza-based health authorities said.
Xinhua
  20:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-17       0

The Israeli army on Tuesday morning killed at least 51 Palestinians waiting for aid in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza-based health authorities said.

More than 200 others were injured – including 20 critically – in the Israeli attack near the Al-Tahlia roundabout in Khan Younis, where a large crowd had gathered in anticipation of a food aid distribution, health authorities said in a statement.

The authorities added that hospitals are struggling to cope with the large number of casualties, with emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating theaters operating beyond capacity.

The statement said medical staff are working under extreme pressure amid critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies.

"The health system is on the verge of collapse due to a severe shortage of life-saving medications and medical resources," authorities said, calling on the international community and humanitarian organizations to urgently provide medical assistance to the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding the incident.

On March 18, Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave. At least 5,139 Palestinians had been killed and 16,882 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 55,432, and the number of injured people to 128,923, Gaza-based health authorities said on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     