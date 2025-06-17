Direct impacts indicated on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility: IAEA

Additional elements have been identified that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Iran's Natanz, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

The finding was based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected following Friday's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on social media platform X.

"No change to report at (Iran's nuclear facilities) Esfahan and Fordow," the IAEA added.

In its statement published on Monday, the IAEA noted there has been no indication of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall containing part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant and the main Fuel Enrichment Plant.

No damage has been seen at the site of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. At the Esfahan nuclear site, four buildings were damaged in Friday's attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 to EU metal processing facility, which was under construction. As in Natanz, off-site radiation levels remain unchanged, according to the Monday statement.