Trump family in phone service licensing deal, touts a US$499 device

Donald Trump's family business licensed its name to launch a US mobile service and a US$499 smartphone on Monday, calling it Trump Mobile, in the latest deal brokered by the president's children to capitalize on his last name while he is in office.

The new mobile venture, announced at Trump Tower in Manhattan, will operate using the networks of the three major US wireless carriers. Some key details about the venture, including those about the family's partner in the business and financial terms of their licensing deal, were not immediately disclosed.

"We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world," said the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The new network will be available for a subscription price of US$47.45 per month, a reference to Trump, who was the 45th President in his previous term and is now serving as the 47th President.

The announcement also promoted the launch of a "sleek, gold smartphone" that will be "designed and built in the United States."

The Trump family did not disclose which company would manufacture the phone in the United States and sell it for US$499. Despite the strength of US-based tech brands, there is no significant domestic smartphone production infrastructure, largely due to high labor costs, supply chain complexity, and reliance on overseas component sourcing.

Eric Trump on a podcast on Monday suggested that the first delivery of the phones by August might not be made in the United States.

"Eventually, all the phones can be built in the United States of America," Eric Trump said on "The Benny Show" podcast.

The president has said he put his business interests in a trust managed by his children to avoid conflicts of interest, but income from such business ventures will eventually enrich the president, who sits atop the series of Trump family firms.

In the president's financial disclosure released on Friday, he reported more than US$600 million in income from licensing deals, crypto projects, golf clubs and other ventures. Those numbers appeared to be through the end of 2024, before he was inaugurated for his second term as president. Since then, the Trump family's crypto projects alone have brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, according to terms of sales listed by the Trump-related crypto entities.

"No one who has been paying attention could miss that President Trump considers the presidency a vehicle to grow his family's wealth. Maybe this example will help more come to see this undeniable truth," said Lawrence Lessig, a law professor at Harvard Law School.

The Trump Organization has had a string of business failures tied to licensing, including Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump Mattresses, Trump Ice and Trump University.