﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Kpop idol Taeil admits to charges of raping drunk Chinese woman

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
Moon Taeil, a former member of the South Korean boy group NCT, admits to all charges of aggravated rape, with prosecutors demanding a 7-year jail term.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  16:15 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0

Moon Taeil, a former member of the South Korean boy group NCT, on Wednesday admitted to all charges of aggravated rape in the Seoul Central District Court. Prosecutors have demanded seven years in prison for Moon, The Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

According to prosecutors, Moon, 31, and two other men met the victim, a Chinese woman, at a bar in Seoul's Itaewon District on June 13, 2023. After drinking together, the intoxicated woman was taken by taxi to Moon's residence in Bangbae-dong, where the three men allegedly raped her while she was unconscious between 4am and 4:30am.

In court, Moon acknowledged the charges and pleaded for leniency.

Moon claimed that he has submitted a letter of confession to the police and said he had reached a settlement with the victim, who filed a non-punishment petition with the court.

But prosecutors rejected his plea, arguing that his actions were calculated. Citing text messages from a group chat, the prosecutors said Moon knew the victim was a foreigner and deliberately arranged for the taxi to appear on CCTV away from the scene to avoid future investigation.

"His behavior shows clear intent to avoid capture," the prosecution stated.

Kpop idol Taeil admits to charges of raping drunk Chinese woman

Moon went live on Instagram to thank his fans for birthday wishes just one day after the alleged rape.

What shocked many was Moon's silence in the months following the sexual assault. Despite being under investigation, he continued engaging with fans.

Moon went live on Instagram to thank his fans for birthday wishes just one day after the alleged rape. He also recorded vocals, filmed music videos and participated in shows promoting NCT 127's sixth album WALK in July, as well as the group's eighth anniversary fan meeting in August.

NCT 127 is a nine-member boy group and the second sub-unit of NCT under SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment confirmed in August 2024 that Moon had been indicted and was removed from NCT. All official group accounts and fellow members unfollowed him shortly after.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     