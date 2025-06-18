Kpop idol Taeil admits to charges of raping drunk Chinese woman

Moon Taeil, a former member of the South Korean boy group NCT, on Wednesday admitted to all charges of aggravated rape in the Seoul Central District Court. Prosecutors have demanded seven years in prison for Moon, The Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

According to prosecutors, Moon, 31, and two other men met the victim, a Chinese woman, at a bar in Seoul's Itaewon District on June 13, 2023. After drinking together, the intoxicated woman was taken by taxi to Moon's residence in Bangbae-dong, where the three men allegedly raped her while she was unconscious between 4am and 4:30am.

In court, Moon acknowledged the charges and pleaded for leniency.

Moon claimed that he has submitted a letter of confession to the police and said he had reached a settlement with the victim, who filed a non-punishment petition with the court.

But prosecutors rejected his plea, arguing that his actions were calculated. Citing text messages from a group chat, the prosecutors said Moon knew the victim was a foreigner and deliberately arranged for the taxi to appear on CCTV away from the scene to avoid future investigation.

"His behavior shows clear intent to avoid capture," the prosecution stated.