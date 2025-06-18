﻿
Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew on Tuesday

Xinhua
  17:54 UTC+8, 2025-06-18       0
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday lifted the curfew that has been in place for one week for portion of downtown of the second-largest city in the United States.

"The curfew, coupled with ongoing crime prevention efforts, have been largely successful in protecting stores, restaurants, businesses and residential communities from bad actors who do not care about the immigrant community," Bass said in a statement.

"I am lifting the curfew effective today, and as we continue quickly adapting to chaos coming from Washington, and I will be prepared to reissue a curfew if needed," the mayor noted, adding that "My priority will continue to be ensuring safety, stability and support in the Downtown neighborhoods."

Bass announced Monday afternoon that the nightly curfew hours would be reduced by two hours since crime prevention efforts had been largely successful. This adjustment followed an earlier order issued on June 10, which set the curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
