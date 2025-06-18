﻿
News / World

NY mayoral candidate held by immigration cops

AFP
  13:09 UTC+8, 2025-06-18
US immigration police handcuffed a New York mayoral candidate at court on Tuesday after he sought to assist migrants threatened with deportation.
AFP
  13:09 UTC+8, 2025-06-18
NY mayoral candidate held by immigration cops
Reuters

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander is arrested at an immigration court in New York City, US, on June 17, 2025, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media.

US immigration police handcuffed a New York mayoral candidate at court on Tuesday after he sought to assist migrants threatened with deportation under President Donald Trump's campaign targeting undocumented people.

Images captured by witnesses and American media show Brad Lander, the city's comptroller, in a suit and tie, being forcefully wrestled and handcuffed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a Manhattan court.

"I'm not obstructing, I'm standing right here in the hallway. I asked to see the judicial warrant," Lander said to agents, some of whom wore surgical masks.

"You don't have the authority to arrest US citizens asking for judicial warrants."

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, stood by its actions, saying on X that Lander "was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer."

The agency added: "It is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment. No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democratic official, called the agents' action "a shocking use of power."

"No one should face fear and intimidation in a courthouse, and this administration's continued rampant targeting of New Yorkers makes our communities less safe," she said on X.

In recent weeks, agents have stepped up arrests of migrants at immigration courts immediately after appearances.

Since his return to power in January, Trump has sought to intensify the targeting and removal of undocumented people.

Democrat Lander had gone to court to accompany an immigrant threatened with deportation, demanding to see the warrant for the individual.

Lander is currently in third place ahead of the Democratic Party's primary for New York City mayor, polling shows.

Party primary voters begin casting ballots Saturday in the vote which concludes on June 24.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
