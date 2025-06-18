Israeli defense minister says destroyed Iran's 'internal security headquarters'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli Air Force fighter jets had destroyed "the headquarters of Iran's internal security forces."

The minister added Israel will continue to target "symbols of Iran's rule", without providing further details on the operation or its objectives.

His remarks came shortly after the Israeli military said its warplanes had launched a new wave of airstrikes, hitting "military targets belonging to the Iranian regime" in Tehran.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from several locations in eastern and southeastern Tehran following the blasts.

Iran's Fars news agency reported that Israel also targeted Payam International Airport, a key aviation hub for Iran near Tehran, on Wednesday. Fire and rescue teams were operating at the scene of an explosion northwest of Tehran, the agency added.

The hostilities, which began with surprise Israeli airstrikes on Iran on June 13, have so far killed nearly 600 people in Iran and 24 in Israel, according to official figures.