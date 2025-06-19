US to screen social media for all student visa applicants

The US State Department on Wednesday directed its diplomatic missions to screen the social media and online presence of all foreigners applying for student visas.

US diplomatic missions will review applicants' social media and online presence for "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles of the United States," according to a departmental cable quoted by US media.

"Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants," the department said.

The screening will apply to both new and returning student visa applicants, and applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts' privacy settings to "public" may be rejected.

On Wednesday, the department also authorized its outposts to resume the process for foreigners applying for student visas, which had been suspended since May 27.