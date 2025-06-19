US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged in face of Trump criticism

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year as President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty swirls.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters the central bank would make better decisions if it waited a few months to understand how tariffs impact inflation, spending and hiring, in a sign that the next rate adjustment could take some time to materialize.

For now, he expects to learn more "over the summer," while officials appear increasingly divided on whether they can cut interest rates at all in 2025.

The Fed kept the benchmark lending rate at a range between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent at the end of its two-day meeting, with officials penciling in two rate reductions this year, similar to earlier projections.

But there was growing divergence among Fed officials participating in the meeting, with a smaller majority expecting the central bank to lower rates at least twice.

The Fed's decision is likely to draw the ire of Trump, who has repeatedly pressured the independent central bank for rate cuts and on Wednesday called Powell "stupid" for not slashing rates more quickly.

"We have a stupid person, frankly, at the Fed," Trump said, hours before the bank was due to release its policy decision.

"We have no inflation, we have only success, and I'd like to see interest rates get down," he added, speaking at the White House. "Maybe I should go to the Fed. Am I allowed to appoint myself?"

The Fed said in a statement that "uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated."

The central bank also cut its expectations for economic growth this year and raised its inflation and unemployment forecasts, in its first updated projections since Trump in April unleashed sweeping 10 percent tariffs on almost all trading partners.

"Increases in tariffs this year are likely to push up prices and weigh on economic activity," Powell said.

Avoiding a more persistent impact depends on the size of levies' effects, how long it takes for them to pass through to prices, and keeping expectations anchored, he added.