﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Russia, Ukraine ready to meet for peace talks after June 22: Putin

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are prepared to resume direct talks after June 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2025-06-19       0

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are prepared to resume direct talks after June 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during a meeting with the leaders of major global news agencies in St. Petersburg.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's openness to dialogue, including a possible meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he raised concerns over the legitimacy of Zelensky's authority.

"I am ready to meet with anyone, including Zelensky," Putin said. "That is not the issue. If Ukraine entrusts him to negotiate, let it be Zelensky. The real question is: who will sign any resulting documents? We are not dealing with propaganda here; when it comes to serious matters, what matters is not political messaging but legal legitimacy."

Putin also said that if no peaceful resolution is reached, Russia will pursue its objectives in Ukraine by military means.

"Undoubtedly, if we fail to reach an agreement through peaceful negotiations, we will achieve our goals by military means," he said.

He reiterated that the aim of Russia's special military operation is the demilitarization of Ukraine, depriving it of the capacity to maintain military forces that could endanger Russia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     