Italy's science leader calls for stronger China ties, defends free trade in agriculture

The president of Italy's Georgofili Academy, Massimo Vincenzini, has stressed the importance of free trade and called for closer agricultural science exchanges between China and Italy to promote peace and mutual development.

Vincenzini told Xinhua in a recent interview that recent tariff disputes initiated by the United States have hurt Italy's agricultural sector. "This became a political issue, which may raise obstacles and barriers to free trade," he said. "Our Academy has always been in favor of open markets. It was among the first in Europe to advocate free trade from an economic perspective, and we remain in the same position today."

Founded in 1753 in Florence, the Academy is Italy's oldest scientific institution dedicated to agriculture and the natural sciences. It promotes agricultural development through academic activities such as conferences and publications.

"China and Italy both have rich agricultural traditions and long histories. Sharing our experiences is a vital form of cooperation and it helps us avoid repeating mistakes and enables us to support each other," Vincenzini said.

In 2021, the Academy published an Italian edition of Nongshu, an ancient Chinese agricultural treatise written by Wang Zhen during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). By comparing it with contemporary Italian texts, scholars at the Academy identified notable similarities in tools and farming techniques.

"This was a beautiful discovery," Vincenzini told Xinhua. "The bond with the land, deeply rooted in both Chinese and Italian agricultural cultures, transcends language and brings our cultures closer."

On June 12, the Academy unveiled a sculpture of the late Chinese agricultural scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "Father of Hybrid Rice." The sculpture, donated by Wu Weishan, curator of the National Art Museum of China, will remain on permanent display at the Academy.

"Everyone in agricultural science knows Yuan Longping," said Vincenzini. "He was an outstanding scientist who made a profound impact in the global fight against hunger."

He expressed hope that the unveiling and related events would pave the way for broader cooperation with China, saying, "We are open to any form of exchange or agreements in the scientific domain."

With nearly three centuries of expertise in Italian and European agriculture and natural sciences, particularly in wine and olive oil production, the Academy has valuable knowledge to share, he added.

China's experience is also essential in jointly addressing today's shared challenges that pose serious threats to agriculture, such as climate change, he said.

"Agriculture is essential for human survival. It is also the most crucial human activity in times of peace. Advancing agriculture means supporting peace," he added.