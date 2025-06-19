Israel attacks Iran's heavy water facility, state television reports
Iran's Arak heavy water facility was attacked by Israel, Iranian state television said Thursday.
The report said the facility was evacuated before the attack and there is no threat of leakage.
Israel had previously warned of a potential strike on the facility.
