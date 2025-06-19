Iran strikes Israeli military intelligence sites, not hospital: state media

Iran targeted Israel's military intelligence facilities in its strikes on the southern part of the country on Thursday morning, not a hospital as was reported by some media outlets, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.

The strikes were aimed at the Israeli army's C4I telecommunications corps headquarters and an intelligence facility, IRNA said, adding that the hospital in question was affected by the blast's shockwave.

Several media outlets reported that an Iranian missile hit Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, with officials reporting "extensive damage."

Israeli media released footage showing blown-out windows and heavy black smoke. It is not yet clear how many people were wounded in the strike.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked Iran's Arak heavy water facility, Iranian state television said Thursday, adding that the facility was evacuated before the attack and there is no threat of leakage.

Israel had previously warned of a potential strike on the facility.