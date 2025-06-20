Israel army says struck weapons research center in Tehran

Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a center for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," as the two foes traded fire for an eighth day.

In a statement, the army said it had "completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project."