Ukraine received Russian bodies in exchange of war dead: Zelensky
19:57 UTC+8, 2025-06-21 0
Ukraine received the bodies of 20 Russian soldiers during exchanges of war dead with Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in remarks made public Saturday.
"It has already been confirmed during repatriations that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our deceased soldiers are Russian," Zelensky said in remarks released on Saturday.
Source: AFP Editor: Shi Jingyun
