No contamination risk near Iran's Fordow nuclear facility: Iranian governor

Governor of Iran's central Qom province Akbar Behnam Jou said on Sunday that no risk of a nuclear radiation leak exists within a 500-meter radius of Fordow enrichment facility in the province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

He made the remarks while dismissing concerns about a potential nuclear contamination as a consequence of US attacks earlier in the day, which also targeted two other Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz and Isfahan, the report said.

Behnam Jou said Iran had staged comprehensive maneuvers in that area, having thoroughly examined all possible scenarios, even the "worst-case" ones.

He assured that people in the province could continue their daily lives in calm.