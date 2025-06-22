﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Trump threatens more strikes on Iran if 'peace does not come quickly'

Xinhua
  12:18 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran will face more military strikes if peace does not come quickly.
Xinhua
  12:18 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0
Trump threatens more strikes on Iran if 'peace does not come quickly'
Reuters

US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on June 21, 2025, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Iran will face more military strikes if peace does not come quickly.

Addressing the nation Saturday evening, Trump said that Iran's key nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated," and that future attacks will be "far greater and a lot easier."

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes," he said.

Trump said that he decided a long time ago not to let Iran gain a nuclear weapon and that without peace, there will be "tragedy" for Iran that will far exceed what's taken place.

"War starts right now," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said after Trump's announcement of US successful attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities of "Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan."

Iran had evacuated these three nuclear sites "a while ago," said Hassan Abedini, deputy political director of Iran's state broadcaster.

Appearing on state-run television, he said that Iran "didn't suffer a major blow because the materials had already been taken out."

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the US attacks, but said that its work will not be stopped.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped," the agency said in a statement issued after Trump's announcement of the US attacks.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites are "a dangerous escalation" and "a direct threat to international peace and security."

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security," said Guterres in a statement.

There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region and the world, he said.

Guterres called on UN member states to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.

"At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     