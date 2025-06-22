﻿
News / World

Japan's Shinmoedake volcano erupts, alert level remains at 2

Shinmoedake, a volcano in the mountain range on the border of Japan's Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted on Sunday, marking its first eruption since 2018.
Shinmoedake, a volcano in the mountain range on the border of Japan's Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted on Sunday, marking its first eruption since 2018.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the eruption occurred at around 4:37 pm local time, sending a plume of ash over 500 meters above the crater.

The smoke drifted eastward toward Miyazaki prefecture, and no falling volcanic rocks have been confirmed so far, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Volcanic alert level 2, which restricts entry near the crater, remains in effect for the region. Authorities urge caution within a 2-km radius of the crater due to the risk of large volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within approximately 1 kilometer.

Residents are advised to stay alert, especially on the downwind side, where ash and small rocks may be carried over long distances.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
