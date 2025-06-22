Trump says US has attacked 3 Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States has completed attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including "Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," he said on the social platform Truth Social.

Tehran must agree to "end this war," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the strikes.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged attacks on the country's nuclear facilities.

An Iranian state television commentator said that "you started it and we will end it," according to a CNN report.

Trump isn't planning additional US strikes on Iran and wants to "propel Tehran back to negotiations," said CNN.

CBS News said that the United States reached out to Iran diplomatically Saturday to say the strikes are all the US plans and that regime change efforts are not planned.

Trump's decision to intervene directly in support of Israel's attempt to dismantle Iran's nuclear program marks a historic escalation in the Middle East, local media said.

The intervention may provoke retaliation from Tehran against US troops and military installations across the region, local media reported.

The US air raids on Iran came on the ninth day after Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13.

Trump announced on Thursday that he would make a decision "in the next two weeks" to give Iran a final chance to negotiate.