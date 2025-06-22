﻿
News / World

Around 10,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran daily to escape war

Around 10,000 Afghan refugees are leaving Iran daily to return to their homeland amid war and insecurity in the Mideast country, local media outlet Tolonews reported.
Around 10,000 Afghan refugees are leaving Iran daily to return to their homeland amid war and insecurity in the Mideast country, local media outlet Tolonews reported on Saturday night.

"Recently, due to war and insecurity in Iran, the return of refugees from the country has increased. Between 8,000 to 10,000 individuals are returning daily via the Islam Qala crossing point in western Herat province," the report quoted Abdul Rahim Rahmani, deputy director of Border Affairs for Returnees and Refugees at the Islam Qala crossing point, as saying.

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghan refugees — probably between 2,000 to 3,000 individuals and around 300 families — are also returning to their homeland via Nimroz province, according to local officials.

In the wake of Israeli airstrikes, which began on June 13 in different cities and provinces of Iran, including the capital city of Tehran, thousands of Afghans living as refugees in the neighboring country have returned home to escape the war.

In a latest development, US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States has completed attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including "Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
