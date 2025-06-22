Iranian foreign minister says US attacks 'outrageous'
12:58 UTC+8, 2025-06-22 0
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were "outrageous" and "will have everlasting consequences."
Tehran "reserves all options" to retaliate, said the minister.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
