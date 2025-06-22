﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Iranian president slams US attacks on nuclear facilities

Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday the US attacks on the country's nuclear facilities.
Xinhua
  21:32 UTC+8, 2025-06-22       0

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday the US attacks on the country's three nuclear facilities indicated that the United States is the "main factor" behind Israel's hostile actions against Iran.

He made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting while strongly condemning the US attack on Saturday on Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear facilities, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian said although the United States initially was trying to deny its role in Israeli strikes against Iran, it eventually joined the war.

He added the Iranian armed forces' "powerful" attacks against Israel Sunday morning were in fact a response to the US "aggressive" policies.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that by directly attacking the country's nuclear facilities, the United States practically placed itself at the forefront of the "aggression" against Iran.

It said in response to "such aggressions and crimes," Iran would continue its "precise, targeted and formidable" strikes against Israel's infrastructure, strategic centers and interests.

"The aggressors should wait for regret-inducing responses," the IRGC warned in the statement.

US President Donald Trump announced the completion of his country's attacks on the three Iranian sites in a post on social platform Truth Social.

The attacks came as Israel has since June 13 launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and a large number of civilians.

Iran has retaliated Israel's attacks with missile and drone strikes. As of Saturday, more than 400 Iranians have been killed and over 3,000 wounded, according to Iran's Health Ministry. In Israel, the death toll stands at 24, according to local authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     