Iranian president slams US attacks on nuclear facilities

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday the US attacks on the country's three nuclear facilities indicated that the United States is the "main factor" behind Israel's hostile actions against Iran.

He made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting while strongly condemning the US attack on Saturday on Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear facilities, according to a statement published on the website of his office.

Pezeshkian said although the United States initially was trying to deny its role in Israeli strikes against Iran, it eventually joined the war.

He added the Iranian armed forces' "powerful" attacks against Israel Sunday morning were in fact a response to the US "aggressive" policies.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that by directly attacking the country's nuclear facilities, the United States practically placed itself at the forefront of the "aggression" against Iran.

It said in response to "such aggressions and crimes," Iran would continue its "precise, targeted and formidable" strikes against Israel's infrastructure, strategic centers and interests.

"The aggressors should wait for regret-inducing responses," the IRGC warned in the statement.

US President Donald Trump announced the completion of his country's attacks on the three Iranian sites in a post on social platform Truth Social.

The attacks came as Israel has since June 13 launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and a large number of civilians.

Iran has retaliated Israel's attacks with missile and drone strikes. As of Saturday, more than 400 Iranians have been killed and over 3,000 wounded, according to Iran's Health Ministry. In Israel, the death toll stands at 24, according to local authorities.