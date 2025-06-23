"Very significant" underground damage possible at Fordow: IAEA

The UN nuclear watchdog announced Monday that Iran's Fordow nuclear site is expected to have very significant underground damage, given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges.

At an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that craters are now visible at the Fordow site, indicating the use of ground-penetrating munitions. The IAEA's founding is consistent with statements from the United States.

"At this time, no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow," Grossi added.

At the Esfahan nuclear site, additional buildings were hit by the US cruise missiles, Grossi said. Affected buildings include some related to the uranium conversion process. Also at this site, entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit.

At the Natanz enrichment site, the Fuel Enrichment Plant was hit by the US ground-penetrating munitions, Grossi said.

"Iran has informed the IAEA that there was no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites," Grossi confirmed.