﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

"Very significant" underground damage possible at Fordow: IAEA

Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0
The UN nuclear watchdog announced Monday that Iran's Fordow nuclear site is expected to have very significant underground damage.
Xinhua
  19:02 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0

The UN nuclear watchdog announced Monday that Iran's Fordow nuclear site is expected to have very significant underground damage, given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges.

At an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that craters are now visible at the Fordow site, indicating the use of ground-penetrating munitions. The IAEA's founding is consistent with statements from the United States.

"At this time, no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow," Grossi added.

At the Esfahan nuclear site, additional buildings were hit by the US cruise missiles, Grossi said. Affected buildings include some related to the uranium conversion process. Also at this site, entrances to tunnels used for the storage of enriched material appear to have been hit.

At the Natanz enrichment site, the Fuel Enrichment Plant was hit by the US ground-penetrating munitions, Grossi said.

"Iran has informed the IAEA that there was no increase in off-site radiation levels at all three sites," Grossi confirmed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     