News / World

Netanyahu says Israel 'very close' to reaching its goals in Iran

Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Israel is "very close" to completing its objectives after inflicting major damage to Iran's nuclear facilities and missile programs.
Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2025-06-23       0
Netanyahu says Israel 'very close' to reaching its goals in Iran
Reuters

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot, Israel, on June 20, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is "very close" to completing its objectives after inflicting major damage to Iran's nuclear facilities and missile programs, The Times of Israel reported.

In a pre-recorded press conference, Netanyahu revealed that Israel is tracking 400 kg of Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium. He claimed that Israel has "interesting intel" on its whereabouts but declined to go into detail.

He ruled out a war of attrition but said operations will not stop until all goals are met.

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States successfully struck three Iranian nuclear facilities at Esfahan, Fordow and Natanz.

Iran confirmed the attacks but said they didn't harm its nuclear efforts because the sites had been evacuated and the materials had previously been removed.

No radioactive traces have been detected in the environment of Iran or other Arab Gulf states following the US military strikes, according to the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
