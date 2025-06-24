﻿
News / World

Iran's death toll from Israeli attacks surpasses 600: ministry

The death toll from Israeli strikes across Iran over the past 12 days has reached 606, with 5,332 others injured, Iran's Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said on Tuesday.
The Israeli army targeted the official Iranian TV building during a live broadcast, Iranian media reported, June 19, 2025.

The death toll from Israeli strikes across Iran over the past 12 days has reached 606, with 5,332 others injured, Iran's Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said on Tuesday.

Zafarghandi described the past 24 hours as witnessing the "most horrific attacks and aggressions" by Israel since the start of the aerial conflict on June 13, resulting in 104 deaths and 1,342 injuries.

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry has reported 28 fatalities and 3,238 injuries on its side since the onset of the conflict.

US President Donald Trump announced late Monday night that a ceasefire between the two sides would begin around 0400 GMT Tuesday.

Although both Iran and Israel accepted the ceasefire, violations were reported by both sides hours into the ceasefire, and both sides vowed to retaliate.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
