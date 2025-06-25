10 killed in home shooting in central Mexico
At least 10 people were killed in a shooting at a home in a central Mexican city on Tuesday night, local authorities said.
Several others were wounded in the shooting in the city of Irapuato in Guanajuato state, the municipal government said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhao Yinuo
