|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Britain to buy 12 F-35A jets for NATO nuclear mission

Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0
Britain will purchase 12 new F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs to join NATO's nuclear mission, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:06 UTC+8, 2025-06-25       0

Britain will purchase 12 new F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs to join NATO's nuclear mission, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Wednesday.

Starmer made the announcement while attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the decision, calling it "yet another robust British contribution to NATO."

Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday that the purchase represents "the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation," and it reintroduces a nuclear role for the Royal Air Force for the first time since Britain retired its sovereign air-launched nuclear weapons following the end of the Cold War.

The jets will be deployed as part of NATO's nuclear Dual Capable Aircraft (DCA) mission, reinforcing the alliance's nuclear deterrence posture, the statement added.

The dual-capable aircraft, which can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons, will be based at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

Britain also published its National Security Strategy on Tuesday, warning that the country must "actively prepare" for the possibility of a "wartime scenario" on its own soil – "the first time in many years" such a scenario has been considered, it said.

Separately, the British government announced Monday it would commit to spending 5 percent of GDP on defense by 2035, following intense diplomatic pressure from the United States and negotiations with allies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     