News / World

Iranian Supreme Leader says US gains nothing from war with Iran

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the United States gained nothing from the war against Iran and instead received a "harsh slap" in the face.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-26       0

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday the United States gained nothing from the war against Iran and instead received a "harsh slap" in the face.

He made the remarks in a video message broadcast by state-run IRIB TV while congratulating the Iranian nation on its "victory" in the war with Israel and the United States.

"Despite all its propaganda and claims, Israel was almost knocked down and crushed under Iran's blows," said Khamenei.

He added that the Iranian missiles and other weapons managed to pass through Israel's "advanced multi-layered defense" and raze to the ground many of Israel's urban and military areas.

Khamenei said Israel should know that any aggression against Iran would be heavily costly for it.

He added the United States entered the war to rescue Israel, "but accomplished nothing from this war."

He noted that the United States exaggerated its achievements in the war because they failed to achieve their objective and needed that to cover up the truth, emphasizing that "here again, the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved victory and responded by giving the United States a harsh slap in the face."

Khamenei said Iran attacked US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, "which is among the US important bases in the West Asia region," and inflicted damages, stressing that some sought to downplay it and said nothing had happened.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following the 12-day war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
