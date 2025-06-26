﻿
News / World

Iran ratifies plan to halt cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian parliament on Wednesday approved the general outlines and details of a plan to suspend the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The bill was approved at an open session of the parliament in the Iranian capital Tehran, with 221 votes in favor and one abstention, reported the ICANA news agency affiliated with Iran's legislative body.

According to the report, the plan requires the Iranian administration to suspend its cooperation with the IAEA, the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

The plan stipulates that, given the violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the United States through attacking the country's peaceful nuclear facilities and jeopardizing its interests, the Iranian government is duty-bound to immediately suspend any kind of cooperation with the IAEA based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement until a number of preconditions are met.

It lists the conditions as ensuring respect for Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the security of the country's nuclear centers and scientists within the framework of the UN Charter and the complete recognition of Iran's inherent rights under the NPT, especially the enrichment of uranium on Iranian soil.

Elaborating on the plan, Seyed Mohammad Nabavian, an Iranian lawmaker, said it was not focused on Iran's withdrawal from the NPT, as the country was committed to the treaty and had announced that its nuclear activities were all peaceful, ICANA reported.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following Iran's attack, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel would begin around 0400 GMT Tuesday. Both sides later confirmed the start of the ceasefire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
