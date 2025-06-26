Trump says US to hold talks with Iran next week

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will hold talks with Iran next week.

"We're going to talk to them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement," Trump said during a press conference in The Hague following the NATO summit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is going "very good."

"I think it's (going) very good. Israel came back yesterday," Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in The Hague, referring to his Tuesday warning to Israel to halt airstrikes on Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday attacked the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following Iran's attack, Trump announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel would begin around 0400 GMT on Tuesday. Both sides later confirmed the start of the ceasefire.