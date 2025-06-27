﻿
News / World

China, US have confirmed details on framework for implementing Geneva trade talks consensus: commerce ministry

Xinhua
  19:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-27       0
Economic and trade teams from China and US have recently further confirmed the details on the framework for implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.
Xinhua
  19:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-27       0

Economic and trade teams from China and the United States have recently further confirmed the details on the framework for implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks on June 5, and consolidating the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

The confirmation of these details came as the two sides maintained close communication following economic and trade talks in London from June 9 to 10, the spokesperson said when responding to a related media query.

China will review and approve applications for the export of eligible controlled items in accordance with the law, and the United States will remove a series of restrictive measures imposed on China accordingly, the spokesperson said.

China hopes that the United States will leverage the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism further, enhance mutual understanding continuously, reduce misunderstandings, and strengthen cooperation to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
