Trump says he would bomb Iran again if provoked
13:17 UTC+8, 2025-06-28 0
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.
13:17 UTC+8, 2025-06-28 0
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.
"Without a question. Absolutely," Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.
Trump also confirmed that his administration has dropped a plan to ease sanctions on Iran, which had previously been discussed as part of a potential diplomatic opening.
Later Friday, the US Senate voted against a resolution that would have limited the president's authority to launch further military action against Iran without congressional approval.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports