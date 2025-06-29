﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

US Senate advances Trump's tax-cut, spending bill after late-night vote

Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-29       0
The US Senate on Saturday narrowly advanced Trump's major tax-cut and spending bill, marking a key procedural step toward passing the legislation before the upcoming July 4 recess.
Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2025-06-29       0

The US Senate on Saturday narrowly advanced President Donald Trump's major tax-cut and spending bill, marking a key procedural step toward passing the legislation before the upcoming July 4 recess.

The 940-page package, formally titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, was approved in a 51-49 procedural vote late Saturday night, setting the stage for formal debate.

The bill aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts, cut other taxes and boost military and border security spending, while offsetting revenue losses through deep cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, renewable energy and other social welfare programs.

The vote followed hours of intense negotiations behind closed doors as Republican leaders and Vice President JD Vance attempted to unify the party's narrow Senate majority. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin reversed his initial opposition and voted in favor of the bill following private discussions.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, one of two Republicans voting against the bill, cited concerns over proposed cuts to Medicaid, which would have a significant impact on his home state. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky also opposed the legislation, criticizing its provision to raise the national debt ceiling by 5 trillion US dollars.

Democrats voiced strong opposition, warning the bill would disproportionately benefit the wealthy while harming low-income Americans. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of rushing the process and insisted that the entire bill be read aloud on the Senate floor before debate could begin.

"If Senate Republicans won't tell the American people what's in this bill, then Democrats are going to force this chamber to read it from start to finish," said Schumer.

After the vote, senators are likely to endure overnight debate and a lengthy amendment process in the days ahead. If the bill clears the Senate, it will return to the House for a final vote before heading to the White House.

Elon Musk, former head of the Department of Government Efficiency and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reiterated his opposition to the bill on Saturday, writing on X that it would "destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country."

"It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Tesla
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     