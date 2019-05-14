Opinion

Washington's tariff decision makes things 'worse, not better': expert

Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0
Washington's move to increase additional tariffs on Chinese imports during the just-concluded round of China-US trade talks has made trade tensions "worse, not better."
Xinhua
  13:51 UTC+8, 2019-05-14       0

Washington's move to increase additional tariffs on Chinese imports during the just-concluded round of China-US trade talks has made trade tensions “worse, not better,” an expert on China said Saturday.

Jon Taylor, a political science professor at University of St Thomas in Houston, told Xinhua that ranting about deal-breaking and increasing tariffs “is not a normal negotiation strategy with one of the world’s preeminent powers.”

Washington on Friday increased additional tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent, a move Beijing said it deeply regrets and will be forced to respond to with necessary countermeasures.

Taylor said China’s attitude towards the tariff hike meant that China will not tolerate anything less than an equal standing in the negotiations.

In the face of Washington’s move, China has repeatedly stressed that slapping additional tariffs is no solution, and the only way forward is cooperation and consultation based on respect of each other’s core concerns.

“China has demonstrated both restraint and calm” throughout the trade negotiations, Taylor said. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     