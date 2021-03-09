Opinion

Top Chinese women managers at home and abroad describe their paths to success

Bettina Al-Sadik-Lowinski
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Chinese women look for 'jewels' in both their own culture and foreign cultures, and combine their skills to create an intercultural leadership style. 
Bettina Al-Sadik-Lowinski
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Top Chinese women managers at home and abroad describe their paths to success

What do women in top executive positions in different countries have in common and what makes them different? This is the question I try to answer in my new book “Women in Top Management — Role Models from Around the Globe Share their Paths to Success.”

Through in-depth interviews, the female bosses provide personal insights into their successful career paths. My findings give women managers and specialists inspiration for their own career strategies.

I chose to examine the career paths of role models in leading economic nations at the top, middle and bottom of the world rankings for women’s participation in top management positions.

China has a high participation of women in senior management functions of 38 percent, following Russia, the leading nation at 47 percent.

European countries vary and some are in the middle of the world ranking like France with 31 percent .

Germany is on the lower ranks with 17 percent and Japan has one of the lowest participation at only 7 percent.

Such women have a number of features in common: These top managers define their will to succeed at an early stage — and the will to succeed is very strong.

Regarding environment and prevailing norms: The ideal top woman executive is internally free from evaluation by others. She is not afraid of conflict and has a sporty attitude toward competition.

Other roles, including those of a mother, are subordinate to the preferred primary role of executive. The ideal female top manager starts her path with in-depth training, often at elite universities, and develops management expertise in a targeted manner.

She establishes her own leadership style in the early phase of her career, and by quickly assuming leadership responsibilities as an expression of conscious career planning. She actively searches out support from others, engages in networking and seeks advice from mentors and coaches. These women intentionally choose specific companies and go where they can see opportunities.

Challenges are welcomed and setbacks are used as a learning opportunity. A high level of flexibility and a willingness to embrace change are key qualities in an ideal senior female executive. An ideal senior female manager searches out opportunities for autonomy and power so as to be able to exert a positive influence within the company, and is deeply committed to employees.

High motivation

She aims to be a role model, is highly motivated and stands in solidarity with other women. And what in particular favors the careers of Chinese female role models?

The Chinese women in senior management are characterized by pronounced flexibility in terms of both line of work and location. Their two most outstanding qualities, compared with the other groups surveyed, are their international business expertise and their global mindset, which enable them to move between cultures with relative ease.

With positive curiosity, Chinese women look for “jewels” in both their own culture and foreign cultures, and combine their skills to create an intercultural leadership style.

Chinese women executives’ leadership style is team-oriented with some decisiveness components, depending on the situation. These qualities make the interviewed Chinese female leaders also successful in Europe, according to my interviews in Germany and France. They learn how to adapt in a new cultural environment and combine their expertise from China in Europe to a mixed leadership style which enables them to successfully work and rise abroad.

Chinese women abroad show the characteristics of the “ideal typical top women manager” mentioned before and benefit from their previous experiences in China in a more gender-balanced environment. The interviewed Chinese women abroad are pioneers who are paving the way for other Chinese women in the future.

Dr Bettina-Al-Sadik-Lowinski is a researcher, author and certified international mentor-coach. Following a long management career in multinational companies, she has worked as an international executive coach and expert on diversity in Germany, France, Japan and China. The views are her own.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wan Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     