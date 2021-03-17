Double standards of Western 'preachers' and the nefarious intentions behind them

Looking into the future, Hong Kong will only become a better place with an improved electoral system. The democratic process will be advanced.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) last week passed the Decision on Improving the Electoral System of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in another step toward restoring peace and stability in Hong Kong, and boosting its development.

However, certain Western “preachers” have again voiced their opposition in the name of “democracy.”

According to reports from some Western media, certain US and European politicians have jumped up to say that such reform could “generate negative consequences” or “reduce democratic representation.”

Such claims, disregarding the actual situation in Hong Kong, have revealed double standards and the nefarious intentions behind them.

The principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong” and the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR are in line with basic political ethics and international formalities, which have also been adopted by Western countries in their own domestic practices.

Globally speaking, it is not uncommon for countries to take measures and ask their public officials to serve their countries with loyalty and respect for their constitutions.

The United States is particularly strict in this respect. Senators and House representatives must swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” A violation could lead to disqualification. The country also has legislation targeting foreign interference in elections.

The US practice

“In the United States, candidates for elections at all levels are trying to polish their images as more patriotic and more capable to lead the country toward prosperity. Why would they not allow Hong Kong election candidates to love their own country?” asked Andrew Fung Wai-kwong, a commentator in Hong Kong.

As for the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR, which some countries claimed was a “violation of democracy,” accusations are also unfounded.

It is common practice in countries with unitary governments that regional electoral systems are determined by the central government. For instance, in France, the regional electoral system was determined by the National Assembly.

In China, the NPC is the highest organ of state power and the national legislature. It is written in the Constitution that the NPC can make decisions for the establishment of special administrative regions and their systems.

The NPC has the power and responsibility to improve the electoral system in Hong Kong.

The central government has hosted seminars and forums to hear public opinions from Hong Kong, and such consulting forms will continue in the future to ensure different voices are heard in the HKSAR. Is that intended to “defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government and governance?”

As Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, has pointed out, the change to the electoral system doesn’t rule out the chance for people from opposition groups to become candidates and be elected, and the Legislative Council of Hong Kong will represent even broader views of the people in the region.

Behind the double standards of certain Western politicians are their intentions to prevent Hong Kong from being administered by patriots, take advantage of the loopholes in its current electoral system, help their anti-China agents enter the administration body, and make Hong Kong a pawn to contain China.

People in Hong Kong are increasingly aware of those intentions.

According to a survey conducted by the think tank Bauhinia Institute, more than 80 percent of local people recognize the necessity of upholding the “patriots administering Hong Kong” principle, while nearly 70 percent support the central authorities in improving Hong Kong’s electoral system and closing institutional loopholes.

At the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Belarus delivered a joint speech on behalf of 71 countries, emphasizing that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and should not be interfered with by external forces.

Looking into the future, Hong Kong will only become a better place with an improved electoral system. The democratic process will be advanced. Western “preachers” are doomed to be disappointed.