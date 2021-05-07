Opinion

25 working days until the next holiday! Get away from it all? Nah

Emma Leaning
Getting away from it all needn't involve airport security and dodgy tan lines. With a change of view, we can discover rewarding experiences closer to home.
Shanghai: Few places conjure up so much by name alone. Ours is a world-famous metropolis steeped in architectural heritage, rich culture, exotic promise, and excess.

Time and again, we see tourists or out-of-town guests light up at the wealth of things to see and do here, from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in all its retro sci-fi glory to the quintessential charm of Huangpu and Xuhui districts. Yet when we’re looking for ways to spend our time off, most of us head for the hills, which is what Shane and I intended to do with the Labor Day holiday. But between busy jobs and Season 6 of “Line of Duty,” nothing got planned, and we stayed put. That said, we had a blast and — between brunches — wandered the city crushing on it like Koreaboos at a K-Pop concert.

Sure, one man’s daydream is another man’s day, and the sheen to any basic experience dulls over time. We all need a change of scene. Aside from the obvious holidaymaker perks, taking a break keeps us human. But getting away from it all needn’t involve airport security and dodgy tan lines. With a change of view, we can discover rewarding experiences closer to home.

Being a tourist in your own backyard is no new concept, but it can breathe fresh life into stale ground. Whether you’re planning your next vacation or looking to spruce up a weekend routine, here are a few ideas on how to explore Shanghai with a newfound spring in your Feiyue’s.

There are 25 working days until the Dragon Boat Festival holiday — not that anyone’s counting. While the long weekend doesn’t afford much in the way of travel, it does offer the opportunity to visit one of the most sought-after cities in the world.

And if that sounds too much like hard work, there’s always brunch.


Anything to add? Get in touch if you’ve got a favorite spot in the city or a top tip to explore Shanghai like a tourist. We’ll share suggestions in time for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
